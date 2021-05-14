Traffic alert: Temporary road closures Friday afternoon in Shelburne

STATE OF VERMONT

Traffic alert: Temporary road closures Friday afternoon, including U.S. 7, in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (Thursday, May 13, 2021) — Drivers should prepare for a temporary closure on U.S. Route 7 and Falls Road in Shelburne on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, due to a funeral procession for a local firefighter.

Road closures are expected to begin at about 12:30 p.m. on Falls Road and 1:20 p.m. on U.S. 7 in the area of the intersection with Falls and Harbor roads. These closures and delays are expected to continue until about 2 p.m., although additional delays and short closures are possible through 4 p.m., when the funeral procession for Firefighter Kristina Oxholm is scheduled to leave the area.

Motorists should expect delays on U.S. 7 between roughly Bostwick/Marsett Road and the Falls/Harbor Road intersection, as well as traffic on side streets. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, drive with patience and caution, and take alternate routes if necessary.

