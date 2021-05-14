The Self Esteem Doctor Academy Launches Affiliate Program
Proving the Generosity of Self-EsteemMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self Esteem Doctor Academy launches their Global Affiliate Program, focused on helping all child-advocates to share self-esteem tools and resources with families seeking self-esteem help across the globe.
With affiliates already lined up in India, Kenya and the US, this win-win program is poised to help countless families to get the resources they need to build healthy self-esteem in their kids.
“There are so many ways to give,” says Dr. Simone, “we can provide students with valuable self-esteem building resources they need, while giving affiliates the financial resources they need as well. It’s a win-win!”
Along with motivating parents, teachers, mentors and other child advocates to speak up and share quality self-esteem building resources for kids, The Self Esteem Doctor Academy also wants to build greater awareness of the availability of real, effective tools for self-esteem development.
Dr. Simone adds, “kids are not as stuck as families may sometimes think. Oftentimes, it’s simply a lack of tools and options. A child might want to do better and feel better but has no idea where to begin.”
Simone Alicia, founder of The Self Esteem Doctor Academy, has had extraordinary success as a self-esteem coach, first in her local city of Miami, Florida in the US, and now globally. Her focus has been on using a blend of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Divinity, and Metaphysical Science in her work with children and families.
“Now that the cornerstones of my work have been creatively collected and presented in an online platform, we are having more fun, practicing through play, laughing at memorable demos, learning strategies that work and most importantly improving self-esteem in children, far beyond my hometown.”
If you are an individual or business who supports the self-esteem building mission for children, then you can become a part of the growing list of affiliates who are joining The Self Esteem Doctor Academy. You can help to fulfill the needs of our youth, while receiving financial resources to help fulfill your own needs as well. It’s truly a win-win!
