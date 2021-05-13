Prepare to Stop on FM 2590 at Country Club Road in Canyon

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CANYON – Motorists traveling north or south on FM 2590 in Canyon can expect to stop at the intersection of Country Club Road starting next week. TxDOT will add stop signs on FM 2590 at Country Club Road, converting the intersection to an all-way stop condition.

Canyon Maintenance Section crews are scheduled to install and uncover the stop signs Monday, May 17. Advance stop-ahead signs will also be added to the intersection to alert motorists of the new stop conditions.

The conversion to an all-way stop condition is to improve safety and better control traffic in anticipation of the opening of Spring Canyon Elementary School in fall of 2021.

