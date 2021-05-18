Vibe Announces Launch of e-Commerce Platform at Palm Springs Dispensary

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise, announces the launch of its e-commerce experience for the newest of the iconic Vibe By California location in Palm Springs.

The e-commerce platform and online store provide the user with a seamless e-commerce experience with the option for either in-store pickup or free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

The launch of their newest online store reflects the Vibe's customer-centric push to improve the user experience both in-store and online, leveraging their digital presence, and providing customers to purchase cannabis products through their website at www.vibebycalifornia.com.

“We focus heavily on the user experience and providing a welcoming experience to all our customers, both in-store and online,” says Ryan Martinez, Vibe By California’s Marketing and Digital Content Manager. “We continue to improve the user experience for our online customers while creating a cohesive online experience that reflects our core values of community, quality, and unmatched customer service. We are excited to continue to work with web development team to provide a singular experience only found on our digital channels.”

In additional to the launch of the e-commerce in Palm Springs, Vibe has completed esthetic improvements to the Palm Springs location. “We have revitalized the existing space, creating a comfortable shopping experience for returning and new customers alike,” commented Richard McLean, Head of Retail for Vibe Growth Corporation.

The online storefront has officially launched and is available at: www.vibebycalifornia.com/palm-springs-dispensary/

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 833-420-8423
Vibe Growth Corporation is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VBSCF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

