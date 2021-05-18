Herd Accessibility. No Side Effects.

Striving for herd accessibility in travel one destination landing page at a time.

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing TravelAbility’s newest initiative, “Striving for Herd Accessibility in Travel,” a year-long program designed to provide the destination information that people with disabilities need before they decide where to travel. While the ADA legislation of 30 years ago provided a baseline foundation for physical accessibility infrastructure it did not address the overwhelming absence of information infrastructure that is lacking and necessary to help disabled travelers make the right buying decisions.

“Since the first TravelAbility Summit in November of 2019, I have been searching for a way to measure our ROI,” commented Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbilty Summit. “I noticed that following the Summit, several attendees added a landing page to their website that showcases attractions, hotels, museums, zoos, nature trails, and beaches that are accessible in their destination. I realized that growing the number of accessible landing pages that TravelAbility might influence would be the best way to quantify our value. The first step was to learn how many accessible landing pages already existed.”

Working with a team of interns, Travelability painstakingly reviewed all 50 state websites and 65 city websites in the US and Canada and were able to identify a total of 43 destinations—17 states and 26 cities—that included a page with content that speaks to the needs of travelers with a disability. “The most startling discovery was that the average time it took to find the landing pages was 3.5 minutes, probably frustrating the patience of anyone searching for that landing page.” said Steinman. The URL's for all 43 landing pages, which can be found on the Accessible Destinations tab on our website, are the base from which we plan to scale the list to over 100 North American destinations so disabled travelers will be able to find this information all in one place.

TravelAbility will amplify the information by making the link available to variety of consumer-facing disability publications, bloggers, influencers, and news sites so that disabled travelers won’t have to spend over three minutes searching each individual site for accessible information.



See the “Honor Roll,” the list of Charter Accessible Destination partners. Click here

Have an Accessible Landing Page that you would like to add? Click here.

THE HONOR ROLL

Here is the Charter Partner list of tourism organizations with landing pages.

States: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, N.Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming. Provinces: British Columbia, Ontario

Cities: Chicago, Denver, Dutchess County (NY), Indianapolis, Jackson County (NC), Kansas City (MO) Lansing (MI), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mesa (AZ), Minneapolis, Montreal, New Orleans, New York City, Oakland (CA), Philadelphia, Raleigh (NC), Reno/Tahoe, San Diego, Seattle, Springfield (IL), St. Louis, Tampa (FL), Valley Forge (PA), Vancouver (BC), Washington DC.

To learn more about the remaining TravelAbility Summit events for 2021, click here.

Highlights from last TravelAbility Summit event