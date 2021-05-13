Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cowley/Deaver pavement improvement project scheduled to begin this month

More than six miles of US 310 between Cowley and Deaver will see paving and chip sealing improvements beginning the week of May 24.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, is the prime contractor on the Cowley West project between mileposts 243.23 (the west edge of Cowley) and 249.42 (US 310's junction with WYO 114 near Deaver).

Project work on the $1.64 million project includes a 1-inch profile milling of the project, and a 2-inch pavement overlay and chip seal, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Mike Miller of Basin.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes," Miller said.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded the Cowley West project in January by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Project contact for this project is WYDOT resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. He can be reached at (307) 568-3400. For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

