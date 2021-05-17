Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Huntsville-based Businesses Show Resilience and Growth During Pandemic
Poarch Creek Indian-owned media companies grow despite pandemic.HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have a variety of economic enterprises operating throughout the country, employing thousands of people. Two of those companies, Huntsville, Alabama-based Media Fusion, LLC (MF) and PCI Productions, LLC (PCI-P), had banner years despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. MF and PCI-P fall under the parent holding company, PCI Federal Services, which is comprised of eight federal Government contracting LLCs which draw from a wide array of technical and programmatic expertise across multiple Key Business Areas (KBAs) to satisfy client requirements utilizing the SBA’s 8(a) sole sourcing capability or leading a competitive procurement response to U.S. federal agencies and the Department of Defense (DoD).
A brief overview of Media Fusion and PCI Productions accomplishments in the last year include:
• Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Media Fusion.
• Media Fusion won the Strategic Research and Analysis, Communications, and Exhibits Services (SRACES) contract with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. This is the company’s largest prime government contract in its 25-year history.
• PCI Productions was awarded new contracts with the Air Force, Navy, and the Army Materiel Command.
• Media Fusion expanded commercial marketing services to virtual exhibits and environments. This business sector is growing as companies explore different ways to connect with stakeholders and customers in the new business environment brought on by COVID-19.
• Media Fusion supported various Huntsville-centric campaigns during the earliest stages of the pandemic, including the combined effort of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to encourage wearing masks and staying home, as well as the Downtown Huntsville, Inc. “Wear HSV” campaign.
• Collectively, the companies grew to more than 230 individuals across the country supporting government and commercial customers.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the employees we have across the country. Their hard work and dedication allowed us to thrive during 2020—despite all the perils from the pandemic,” said Richard Williams, Media Fusion CEO.
“PCI Productions had an amazing year, and despite the challenges of 2020, we had our strongest year since we started the company,” commented Tim McElyea, PCI Productions CEO.
The momentum continues in 2021 as both companies focus on their core government business services and find ways to serve their community. Media Fusion recently supported the area by recording and telling the story of the athletes competing in the U.S. Paralympics held in Huntsville.
Stephanie Bryan, Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Tribal Chair/CEO, stated, “I am very proud of our teams at Media Fusion and PCI Productions in Huntsville for the resiliency and work ethic that they demonstrated during the pandemic. Despite difficult working conditions, they were unwavering in their commitment to supporting the important work of clients such as NASA and the U.S. Paralympics. Both companies continue to look for ways that they can contribute to the well-being of the greater Huntsville community, and I am grateful to have these wonderful corporate citizens as part of our Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority family.”
About Media Fusion
Media Fusion is an established government support services contractor. Originally conceived as a media production studio, it now supports numerous contracts with a wide variety of government customers, as well as corporate clients through its studio creative services. Media Fusion has twice been named Small Business of the Year in government contracting by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. It has also received recognition multiple times for small business contracting awards from NASA agencies and over 200 regional and national awards for creative excellence. Find more on Media Fusion at www.fusiononline.com.
About PCI Productions
Started in 2019, PCI Productions provides communications, administrative and professional services in support of U.S. Federal agencies and the Department of Defense. PCI Productions was started by Media Fusion founder, Tim McElyea. This 8(a), HUBZone business offers McElyea’s 25 years of experience in the government contracting profession. Learn more about PCI Productions at www.pci-p.com.
About Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services
Ecke Holding Company LLC, doing business as Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services, was formed under the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribe to provide high-quality products and services to Federal customers. Ecke is a Muskogee word for “mother” and reflects the role of the holding company. As the parent, Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services provides the common connection and integration that enables our collective success. Our portfolio of companies share the Tribe’s values of fairness, trustworthiness, commitment to something bigger than self, perseverance, respect for contribution, open, and honest communication, collaboration, open to new ideas and accomplishment. Through these values, the Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services companies focus on delivering exceptional services that exceed expectations. Read more about this company at www.pcifederalservices.com.
Jennifer Chism
PCI Federal Services
+1 251-368-0819
jenchism@pcicie.com
