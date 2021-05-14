Frost Shades Window Films Opens New Location in Greenville, SC

Bob Lunt, Frost Shades Franchise Owner in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost Shades Window Films, a rapidly growing national residential and commercial window tinting company, has opened a new location in The Upstate region of South Carolina.

Bob Lunt opened the franchise to help home and business owners lower energy costs by making buildings much more energy efficient. Frost Shades installs high-performance window films that make homes carbon-neutral and can reduce energy costs by as much as 30%.

“Your windows are the worst energy offenders in your home,” said Lunt. “Home and business owners today want to open windows and let as much daylight in as possible. More daylight makes for happier employees and more pleasant rooms. Unfortunately, more daylight also means more harmful UV exposure and more heat.”

Frost Shades installs commercial-grade window films that block as much as 90% of the solar heat and 99.9% of the UV rays that cause fading, often without making windows dark or reflective. Installing a Frost Shades solar film also qualifies for a $500 Federal tax credit.

The new business is creating several new jobs and over time will have a dramatic impact on energy consumption in The Upstate region.

“We are focused on making homes far more energy-efficient and with today’s technology, we can transform the way people live in their homes,” said Thomas Scott, COO of Frost Shades. “We’re one of the fastest-growing home service franchise brands in 2021, and we’re growing by making the environment better one window at a time.”

Frost Shades also provides privacy films, frosted glass, decorative films and security films for schools and commercial businesses. Frost Shades has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing service franchises in the country for 2021.

To learn more about Frost Shades, visit Frostshades.com.