Gov. Cox issues another drought executive order

May 13, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 13, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a new Executive Order today declaring a state of emergency due to continued drought conditions. This declaration allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to continue the process that may provide access to state or federal emergency resources.

This action continues the state Emergency Operations Plan and the state Drought Response Plan that was activated on March 17, 2021.

Learn more about current drought conditions and impacts in Utah.

###