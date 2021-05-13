Gov. Cox issues another drought executive order

SALT LAKE CITY(May 13, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a new Executive Order today declaring a state of emergency due to continued drought conditions. This declaration allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to continue the process that may provide access to state or federal emergency resources.
