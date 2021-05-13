Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,438 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury/Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Lee Thompson                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal for a report of a male trespassing on the property. Troopers located Lee Thompson (59) of Bennington, VT at the Ladd Brook Inn and learned he had a notice against trespass issued to him for the property. Thompson was arrested without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Thompson was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

You just read:

Shaftsbury/Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.