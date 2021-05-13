Shaftsbury/Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Lee Thompson
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal for a report of a male trespassing on the property. Troopers located Lee Thompson (59) of Bennington, VT at the Ladd Brook Inn and learned he had a notice against trespass issued to him for the property. Thompson was arrested without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Thompson was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421