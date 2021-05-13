Shaftsbury/Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Lee Thompson

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2021 at approximately 1425 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal for a report of a male trespassing on the property. Troopers located Lee Thompson (59) of Bennington, VT at the Ladd Brook Inn and learned he had a notice against trespass issued to him for the property. Thompson was arrested without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Thompson was later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 7, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

