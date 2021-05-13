Age-Progression Image Released in Megan Lancaster Case

(PORTSMOUTH, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department today released an age-progression image of Megan Lancaster, a missing southern Ohio woman, and are seeking the public’s assistance with the case.

“As a forensic tool, an age-progression images may be helpful to renew the public’s interest in a case and might just bring out a tip that solves the case,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “If you have any information regarding Megan’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department.”

Lancaster has been missing since April 3, 2013. Her car was found abandoned two days later at a fast food restaurant in Portsmouth.

Lancaster was 25 years old when she went missing and would now be 33. BCI’s forensic artist constructed an age-progressed image of what Lancaster may look like now. Investigators hope that the new image prompts the public to submit tips to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.

Lancaster is 5’6” tall, weighed 115 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her abdomen and a tattoo of colorful angel wings with “Rhys” in cursive writing on her right shoulder.

Click here to view the full bulletin. The age-progression image is also available on the attorney general’s Twitter page.

In addition to creating age-progression images, BCI's forensic artist is available to assist local law enforcement with forensic facial reconstruction models and post-mortem images to help identify remains and locate missing persons.

BCI also offers the Ohio LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known) Program, a free service for law enforcement, coroners and families of missing individuals. The LINK Program was established through the Ohio Attorney General's Office in 1999 to help match DNA taken from family members of missing individuals to DNA from unidentified remains. Samples of DNA submitted by family members as part of the LINK Program are compared only to DNA samples of unidentified remains submitted through similar programs nationwide.

Analysts with BCI's Criminal Intelligence Unit also provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts and mapping. Law enforcement officials and family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services that BCI's Missing Persons Unit provides should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

