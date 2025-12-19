Ex-Husband Found Guilty of Murder in 2001 Cold Case

(NORWALK, Ohio) — After a two-week trial, a Huron County jury has found Paul Hicks guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Huron County Prosecutor James Sitterly announced.

“You cannot outrun your past – eventually, as this defendant has learned, your evil catches up to you,” Yost said. “BCI’s investigators and our prosecutors untangled this cold case and presented a clear, convincing picture of the horrors that occurred in the fall of 2001. I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment to finally right this wrong.”

Hicks, who was indicted in April 2025, was found guilty of three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

According to witnesses, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2001, at approximately 8 p.m., Regina Rowe Hicks, 25, left her boyfriend’s residence in her white Chevrolet Camaro to pick up her son. But she never arrived. On Monday, Oct. 22, the car was found in a pond at Section Line Road 30 in Willard, her body inside.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of and with the assistance of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section and the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-