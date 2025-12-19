Jackson County Man Indicted in Multiple Rapes

(JACKSON, Ohio) — A Jackson County man facing felony charges in a series of sexual assaults was arrested today, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Michael Richardson, 21, of Wellston, was taken into custody following his indictment this morning in Jackson County Common Pleas Court.

Richardson faces three counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit determined that, from 2021 to 2024, Jackson allegedly sexually assaulted four female victims, all under 18 at the time of the abuse.The victims reported the assaults to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. At the request of the Jackson County prosecuting attorney, BCI investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section is prosecuting the case.Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-