Mother Charged with Murdering Her Baby

LOGAN, Ohio) — A Hocking County mother whose baby died after suffering severe head trauma has been charged with murder, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Daisha Somers, 27, previously of Logan, was arrested today on a 10-count felony indictment handed down by a Hocking County grand jury on Wednesday. She was taken into custody near Point Pleasant, West Virginia, by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police. She is being held in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Somers is charged with:

Two counts of murder (unclassified felony)

One count of involuntary manslaughter (F1)

One count of felonious assault (F2)

One count of corrupting another with drugs (F2)

Four counts of endangering children (F2, F3, F4, F4)

One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5)

Somers’ 10-month-old daughter, Ka’myla, was taken to the hospital on Nov. 20, 2022, after suffering severe head trauma. Tragically, Ka’myla passed away three days later on Nov. 23.

The indictment stems from an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit. The case was initially investigated by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, which requested BCI’s assistance with the case.

The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section is handling the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

