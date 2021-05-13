MEDIA RELEASE: Maine DOE Joins MACTE in Honoring 2020/2021 CTE Students of the Year 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) would like to congratulate the recently announced 2020/2021 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of the Year.

Maine’s CTE Sites and Centers recognize an outstanding graduating senior annually. Students who are recognized participate in one of a multitude of CTE programs in regions across Maine including electrical, culinary arts, multimedia, heavy equipment operations, advanced communications, certified nursing programs, early childhood education, law enforcement, building trades, agriculture, and plumbing and heating, to name a few. Many of these students are graduating high school with college credits and/or certifications that will allow them to begin working on the frontlines immediately while others have obtained advanced training and experience that will enable them to make informed choices about their future career path and education journey.

“Maine’s Career and Technical Education programs provide some of the most innovative, project-based learning opportunities available in our state,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “I commend these distinguished seniors on their dedication and determination in following their passions through experiential learning. I wish each and every one of them the very the best as they write the next chapter of their future!”

To honor these students individually, Maine DOE will be highlighting each of the CTE Students of the Year with an individual profile in the Maine DOE Newsroom and on its social media sites (Facebook and Twitter) showcasing their work as CTE students and future plans as graduating seniors, including positive words from the educators who guided them on their journey.

“The Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education are incredibly proud to honor these exceptional students,” said MACTE President Rob Callahan. “Their hard work, professionalism and personal character have distinguished them in rigorous programs of study. They are surely the leaders of tomorrow both in their chosen professional area and in Maine. Congratulations all!”

2021 CTE Students of the Year:

Students are listed in alphabetical order by CTE Site/Center

Nathan Crossley Electricity Program Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, Bath Matthew Laflamme Business Leadership Program Biddeford Regional Center of Technology, Biddeford Everett Blair Law Enforcement Program Capital Area Technical Center, Augusta Brendan Blackstone Agriculture & Welding Programs Caribou Regional Technology Center, Caribou Dymond Dake Welding Program Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology, Machias Elaine Perkins Early Childhood Education Croix Regional Technical Center, Calais Haley Walsh CNA & Biotechnology Foster Technology Center, Farmington Bryce Carter Biomedical Science Program Hancock County Technical Center, Ellsworth Omar Elalam Advanced Computer Technologies II program Lake Region Vocational Center, Naples Colin Merritt Plumbing & Heating Lewiston Regional Technical Center, Lewiston Wyatt Shepard Building Trades program Maine Region Ten Technical High School, Brunswick Emily Miller Design/Technology Program Mid-Coast School of Technology, Rockland Paige Dudley Outdoor Leadership program Mid-Maine Technical Center, Waterville Alexis Violette Machine Tool and Business Programs MSAD #24, Van Buren Katahdin Javner Construction Technology, Information Technology, and Automotive Technology Northern Penobscot Tech, Lincoln Culiandra Nero Graphic Design Oxford Hills Technical School, Norway Christiana Rae Gannon (Anna) Carpentry Program Portland Arts and Technology High School, Portland Brandon Dubie Agriscience Program Presque Isle Regional Technology Center, Presque Isle Mary T Lombardi Engineering & Architectural Design Sanford Regional Technical Center, Sanford Jasmine Dixon Building Construction School of Applied Technology, Mexico Emma Huntley Early Childhood Education Program Somerset Career and Technical Center, Skowhegan Alyssa Drake Nursing Program Southern Aroostook County, Houlton Anthony Pelletier Allied Health Pathway St. John Valley Technology Center, Frenchville Ann Gerardi Criminal Justice Program Tri-County Technical Center, Dexter Mackenzie Stepp Medical Assisting Program United Technologies Center, Bangor Daisy Bradney Culinary Arts Program Waldo County Technical Center, Waldo