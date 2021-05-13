Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-15 Flamingo to Sahara Virtual Public Meeting May 25-June 23 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be holding a virtual public information meeting from May 25 through June 23 for potential improvements and modifications along a 4.5-mile-long stretch of Interstate 15 between Flamingo Road and Sahara Avenue in Clark County. The public is invited to participate, asking team members questions and leaving its feedback at I-15FlamingoSahara.com. The website, which goes live May 25, enables month-long 24/7 access.

Proposed roadway and interchange upgrades are geared toward increasing capacity, improving efficiency, and enhancing safety while accommodating future growth. Results from a feasibility study are expected by the end of 2021, partly based upon participant feedback, will help inform future project decisions pending available funding.

If special accommodations are needed or visitors are unable to view the meeting online, please contact NDOT public involvement specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.

