DRAGONSKIN™ IS BACK
The world’s best flexible rifle defeating body armor is back and better than ever!
We're excited about making the world’s best flexible rifle defeating body armor, we look forward to future breakthroughs that will provide increased protection for the military, and law enforcement”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Armor® is manufacturing the latest generation of the Dragonskin™ body armor.
— Pinnacle Armor® CEO, Ken Hall
As a result of 10 years of additional R&D the newest generation of Dragonskin™ is lighter, thinner, cooler, with increased flexibility, and substantially reduced trauma; 54% to 63% lower trauma than any other high-power rifle defeating ceramic/composite systems to date. Not only does it fit men to the 97th percentile, but it also meets the modern-day requirements to fit all female soldiers and officers with a truly flexible rifle defeating system allowing for cup dimensions B to DDD and body sizes from small to 2XL.
The latest technologies are designed to be scalable in a system that can have multiple threat resistance capabilities in different regions of the ballistic armor panels. For example: higher threat defeating capabilities over the vital organs in the torso region, and lower threat level coverage outwards toward the perimeter of the panels; the threat coverage is completely modifiable.
The Dragonskin™ body armor is available in threat levels 3, 4, and a level 5 variant for the military. It defeats all rounds within those categories regardless of where in the world the threat was developed.
The Dragonskin™ body armor is available in various tactical, duty, concealed, and neutral and positively buoyant carrier designs.
Ken Hall, CEO of Pinnacle Armor® said, “Flexible, wearable and effective multiple threat defeating body armor has been a military and law enforcement goal for hundreds of years, and continues to be a major goal in meeting soldier and officer needs. The Dragonskin™ Body Armor systems have met and exceeded this goal.” "We're excited about making the world’s best flexible rifle defeating body armor, we look forward to future breakthroughs that will provide increased protection for the military, and law enforcement personnel". www.Dragonskin.com
Ken Hall
Pinnacle Armor
+1 855-440-1344
email us here
Dragonskin™ Battlefield To The Streets