DRAGONSKIN™ BODY ARMOR IS BACK WITH A BANG! PLANNED V.I.P. DEMONSTRATION SHOOT
Pinnacle Armor® announced today that it is back in business and will be showcasing the Dragonskin™ Flexible Rifle Defeating Body Armor.
Dragonskin™ is the best out there…hands down. It’s better than the Interceptor. It is the state-of-the-art…it is two steps ahead of anything I have ever seen. ”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Armor® announced today that it is back in business and will be showcasing the state-of-the-art extraordinary ballistic performance of one of the latest generations of the Dragonskin™ Flexible Rifle Defeating Body Armor at a Live Demonstration Shoot.
Superior to all other systems, this world-renowned, technologically advanced body armor system is back and has further developed into a system that is even more robust, and capable of defeating all known small-arm rifle threats worldwide.
The Dragonskin™ body armor will demonstrate its’ effectiveness against the following military threats: 5.45x39mm, 5.56x45mm, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm, 7.62x54mm, 7.62x63mm, 7.62x66mm, 7.70x56mm, and 7.92x57mm. The bullet types will be ball, pointed steel and LPS rounds. Two rounds of each of these will be fired into one, truly flexible, level 3, threat defeating system!
Dragonskin™ body armor is available in threat levels 3, 4, and a classified level 5 variant for the military. It defeats all rounds within those categories regardless of where in the world the threat was developed. Dragonskin™ is available in various tactical designs, concealed designs, and neutral and positive buoyant carrier designs. Since the original series of Dragonskin™ body armor, there has never been level 3 or 4 systems capable of taking so many different threat levels and have that many rifle threats defeated in one vest.
“This current variant of Dragonskin™ body armor system is distinctly superior in so many areas of functionality and performance, we look forward to continuing technological breakthroughs in flexible armor that will provide increased levels of protection for our armed forces, law enforcement and first responder personnel”, said Ken Hall, CEO of Pinnacle Armor®.
“Dragonskin™ is the best out there…hands down. It’s better than the Interceptor. It is the state-of-the-art…it is two steps ahead of anything I have ever seen. If you would ask me today, Jim, we are sending you to Iraq tomorrow what would you wear? I would buy Dragonskin™ and I would wear it”, said the Inventor of the Interceptor Body Armor, Col James G. Magee (USMC, Ret).
The Demonstration will be for a limited number of invited and vetted guests, it is not open to the public. Law Enforcement, Military, First Responders, Government, Congressional Members and OGA’s are all encouraged to RSVP. Please go to www.dragonskin.com for additional information, or to reserve your place for this break-out demonstration shoot.
