DRAGONSKIN™ BODY ARMOR FOR WOMEN
Pinnacle Armor® is manufacturing the latest generation of the Dragonskin™ body armor for both men & women.
We make body armor that is designed for women. Dragonskin™ body armor conforms to the female form regardless of body type or cup size. Women can now get the body armor coverage they deserve”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Armor® is manufacturing the latest generation of the Dragonskin™ body armor for both men & women.
— Pinnacle Armor® CEO, Ken Hall
This latest generation of the only “truly flexible rifle defeating body armor” can meet the modern-day requirements to fit all female soldiers and officers to the 97% percentile! This truly flexible system allows for cup dimensions B to DDD and body sizes from small to 2XL. This will allow for a proper fit for females, as the cups are actually formed within the system, thereby, providing flexible rifle defeating coverage without the rigid constraints of modified monolithic plate designs, originally designed for men.
This latest generation of Dragonskin™ is thinner, lighter, has increased flexibility, and substantially reduced trauma; 54% to 63% lower than any other high power rifle defeating ceramic/composite system to date.
The Dragonskin™ body armor is available in threat levels 3, 4, and a level 5 variant for the military. It defeats all rounds within those categories regardless of where in the world the threat was developed.
The Dragonskin™ body armor is available in various tactical, duty, concealed, and neutral and positively buoyant carrier designs.
Additional information about the company can be found at Dragonskin.com.
Ken Hall
Pinnacle Armor Company
+1 855-440-1344
info@pinnaclearmor.com
Dragonskin™ Battlefield To The Streets