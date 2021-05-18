New Industrial Cannabis Grinder Perfect for Pre-Rolls and Extraction

Mini-Revolution provides consistent results every time without degrading your product Mini-Revolution cannabis grinder perfect for pre-rolls and extraction STM Canna logo

Experts in cannabis pre-roll and extraction technology, release the new Mini-Revolution cannabis grinder

Unlike whip-style shredders, the Mini-Revolution industrial cannabis grinder utilizes low-friction, low-heat grinding perfect for providing consistent results without degrading your product.” — STM Canna Spokesperson

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna (https://stmcanna.com), a leader in high-capacity commercial cannabis processing technologies, announces the launch of its latest industry solution: The Mini-Revolution Premium Grinder.

Featuring an assortment of innovative features crafted specifically for ultimate efficiency, the Mini-Revolution is set to become one of the best industrial cannabis grinders available for small and medium production facilities. With equipment that is fully manufactured in the U.S.A., those striving to increase their production capabilities can purchase the Mini-Revolution immediately, starting at an affordable $6000 USD.

Regarding the company’s latest product launch, a spokesperson for STM Canna Corp. commented, “Unlike whip-style shredders, the Mini-Revolution industrial cannabis grinder utilizes low-friction, low-heat grinding perfect for providing consistent results without degrading your product.”

Some key features that allow the Mini-Revolution to stand out from other commercial cannabis grinders include:

• Quality Materials: The quality of a cannabis product is only as good as the quality of its production. As such, STM Canna Corp. constructed the Mini-Revolution using the highest quality of food-grade stainless steel and industrial components all assembled right here in the U.S.A.

• Simple to Use: The Mini-Revolution was designed to be extremely user-friendly and easy to operate with minimal training.

• Swappable Blades: Users can easily remove the grinder’s blades to clean them or replace them with one of two blade options: one for fine particle sizes and the second for coarse particle sizes.

• Unparalleled Safety: With OSHA compliance, built-in safe loading system and safety limit switch, the Mini-Revolution is designed from top to bottom with safety in mind.

• Smooth Operation: As one of the best cannabis grinders in recent years, it manages to be whisper-quiet without losing an ounce of efficiency.

• Low-temperature Grinding: One of the Mini-Revolution’s most compelling features is its low-temperature grinding, which helps to preserve the precious terpenes and cannabinoids found in cannabis products.

• Effortless to Clean: Cleaning should not be a time-consuming process. The Mini-Revolution grinder disassembles quickly for easy cleaning to get back up and running in little time.

Compared to other, lesser industrial cannabis grinders on the market, the Mini-Revolution was engineered specifically for the cannabis industry. It delivers a homogenous, consistent grind, optimal for evenly packed pre-rolls and extraction in an ergonomic compact unit. Additional information about what this innovative tool has to offer can be found at https://stmcanna.com/industrial-cannabis-grinder/.

Aside from its grinders, STM Canna Corp. also proudly offers a variety of industry recognized solutions for the cannabis industry, including pre-roll machines, product packaging, pre-rolled cones and more - https://stmcanna.com/shop-pre-roll-machines-and-grinders/.



About STM Canna Corp.:

Established in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has through the years grown to become the industry’s standard for commercial pre-roll machines and bespoke cannabis grinders.

With clients across 37 U.S. States as well as international clients in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and South Africa, STM Canna Corp. is recognized as a global leader in cannabis commercial processing technology. STM Canna’s clients range from small producers and processors to the largest, most well-known hemp and marijuana brands in the world.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit stmcanna.com.

Media inquiries: media@stmcanna.com

