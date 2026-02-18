STM Canna Launches RollCraft: Affordable Pre-Roll Machine Delivers Industrial Automation Under $30,000

RollCraft MRB Filling Machine RollCraft Machines Pre-roll System RollCraft Affordable Pre-Roll Automation

SPOKANE, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, the U.S. leader in pre-roll automation technology, launched RollCraft, delivering professional-grade cannabis pre-roll equipment for under $30,000. With pre-rolls becoming the fastest-growing profit category in cannabis, according to Headset market data, RollCraft provides operators producing 1,000 up to 10,000 pre-rolls daily with 1-2 employees and pre-roll filling and closing capabilities at a fraction of the cost of $200,000+ enterprise systems.

RollCraft's automated pre-roll machine utilizes STM Canna's proven "Dutch Crown" finishing technology, previously available only on industrial pre-roll equipment, making commercial pre-roll production accessible to craft operators and regional MSOs who need to increase pre-roll production efficiency without massive capital investment.

"For too long, operators chose between burning cash on manual labor or burying themselves in debt for all-in-one machines," said Erik Blackerby, CTO at STM Canna. "RollCraft's filling and closing combo addresses the three biggest pain points in pre-roll automation: labor costs, consistent pre-roll closing, and barrier to entry. With pre-rolls being one of the fastest-growing profit categories in cannabis, according to Headset data, operators can't afford to stay manual. This is the best pre-roll machine system for small cannabis operators who need to reduce pre-roll manufacturing costs without sacrificing quality."

Solving Critical Production Bottlenecks

RollCraft's pre-roll filling and closing system addresses the primary challenges facing mid-tier operators:

• Eliminates Labor Costs: Single operator replaces manual crews, reducing overhead 80-90%

• Stops Quality Issues: Dutch Crown finishing prevents "canoeing" and ensures consistent burns

• Removes Capital Barriers: Most affordable pre-roll automation solution at under $30K complete

• Enables Scalable Growth: Modular design—start with MRB Filler ($3,500), add ATC Closer ($24,995) as revenue grows

System Capabilities

The RollCraft automated pre-roll machine system delivers up to 10,000 pre-rolls per day with a 1 -2 operators with output from a compact footprint. The ATC pre-roll closing machine produces consistent Dutch Crown folds in seconds, replacing hand-twisting inconsistency with professional cannabis manufacturing equipment precision.

Made in Spokane, Washington, RollCraft combines American engineering with accessible pricing, bringing the same automated pre-roll production technology that powers over 1 billion STM Canna pre-rolls annually to operators at every scale.

Availability

RollCraft modules are available for order at rollcraft.co. Operators can calculate ROI; most achieve payback in 3-6 months at www.rollcraft.co/roi-calculator. Live and virtual demonstrations showing the complete joint rolling machine workflow are available at https://rollcraft.co/#contact.

About STM Canna & RollCraft

STM Canna is the trusted automation partner for 50% of the top 20 pre-roll companies in America, operating across 44 states and serving leading EU producers in 14+ countries. RollCraft brings STM's proven pre-roll automation technology to craft and mid-sized operators, offering industrial-grade performance at accessible pricing. Both lines are engineered in Spokane, WA, to protect operator margins and maximize efficiency. Visit www.rollcraft.co or www.stmcanna.com.

The RollCraft MRB Pre-Rolling Filling Machine: 3x Faster Than a Knockbox

Legal Disclaimer:

