Our Recent VMware Certification Achievements

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Vortex, LLC , a premier cloud hosting provider is proud to share its recent VMWare certification achievements which further enhance and expand our “Operate your business from anywhere” approach for a smooth transition to the cloud with expert advice, migration assistance and reliability in our infrastructure.VMware HorizonCloud Service™ delivers feature-rich virtual desktops and applications using a purpose-built cloud platform that is scalable across multiple deployment options.VMware HCX™ is an application mobility platform designed for simplifying application migration, workload rebalancing and business continuity across datacenters and clouds. Note: This product was formerly known as Hybrid Cloud Extension and NSX Hybrid Connect.VMware Workspace ONE™ is an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform that enables you to simply and securely deliver and manage any app on any device, anywhere.“VMware HCX & VMware Horizon Cloud has enabled IT Vortex to expand our current service offerings across multiple clouds in different geographic areas as well as provide Business Continuity for both Server & VDI workloads.” to said Tom Ruane, VP Cloud Operations.“With the advent of three new core competencies added to our solutions portfolio, IT Vortex is achieving great expertise and enhancing our product offerings focused around End User Computing (EUC) via Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Mobility Management (Workspace ONE).The HCX competency further demonstrates IT Vortex’s ability to seamlessly migrate our clients to any cloud, anytime, and anywhere, which greatly enhances and strengthens our multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud offerings.” Said Lou Corriero, VP Business Development.About VMWareVMWare offers a breadth of digital solutions that powers apps, services, and experiences which enable organizations to deliver the best customer service and empower employees.About IT Vortex, LLC.IT Vortex is your end to end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. After years of listening to great sales pitches fall short, our founders knew they could do better and knew businesses deserved better. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial and error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.For any suggestions, questions, comments please contact us info@theitvortex.com.

