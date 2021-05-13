Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of First Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the 1400 Block of First Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:18 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: