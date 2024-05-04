MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting of a 3-Year-Old in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch Major Case Squad are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, a 3 year old female was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The detective’s preliminary investigation revealed the child was inside of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast at the time of the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066669

