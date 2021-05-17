The Global Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021 - Nominations Open
Nadja Swarovski to head the jury againLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations are now open for the Global Beauty and Wellness Awards (GBWA), a fully independent and merit-based award system, recognizing the outstanding performance of companies, products, and services in the cosmetic, personal care, wellness, fitness, and organic food industries.
The GBWA encourages companies to apply in over 100 categories within four market segments: popular, luxury, premium, and super-premium and divided, as well into Classic and Special Awards. The GBWA offers a unique opportunity to participants: if they can’t find the category that aligns closely with their brand, they are allowed to propose a new category, which is called a Special Award and can be used by other applicants as well.
The Jury
The GBWA's prestigious jury will remain headed by Nadja Swarovski, Board Member of the global fine jewelry and crystal creation house. Members include, among others, Henrik Mansson, Board Member of the iconic ICEHOTEL, and former Global SVP HR for Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, or Ivana Pur, a Cosmetic Scientist with over 10 years of experience in the industry including an R&D managerial function at L’Oreal.
The 2020 Competition
Top cosmetics, food products, and hotel services have the chance now to stand out again in their industries, receiving more attention from consumers. In 2020, the GBWA helped innovators to introduce new products while informing consumers about the latest trends.
Last year, the jury awarded 39 winners and 89 finalists from 325 global entries from across the beauty, organic food, and hotel industries. Winning products came from global brands such as Estée Lauder and L’Oréal, but also niche independents Herbivore, Kate McLeod, Byredo, and Dr Barbara Sturm, or emerging brands Endota, Lavylites, Orpheus, and AEOS.
This year, nominations will be open from now until early July. The evaluation process will be held electronically, and will last until September 3rd. The winners will be announced on September 10th, at an online or live GBWA award ceremony.
Details: www.thegbwa.com
The GBWA is the only global awards system for the cosmetics, personal care, wellness, fitness, organic food, and nutritional supplement industries, which is independent of any corporate sponsors or media entities. Award judging is fully merit-based. Awards Team and project operations are supported by London-based Global Wellbeing Society, a non-profit company, and Follow Me Agency, founder of the second-largest influencer Beauty & Trend Festival and Award in Europe. Its jury has 7 members from 3 continents.
