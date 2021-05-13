SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project to Reconstruct S.D. Highway 25 from U.S. Highway 212 to the Clark/Day County Line

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Contact: Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting until Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to inform and obtain comments from area residents on the proposed project to reconstruct S.D. Highway 25 from U.S. Highway 212 to the Clark and Day county line.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the department is posting project information on the department’s website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Please find project information including maps and other presentation materials on the SDDOT website at

https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/huron-area-projects#listItemLink_1641

Area commuters are encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting. Comments and questions on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Members of the public may submit questions or provide comments by completing an online form on the site, or by calling Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

