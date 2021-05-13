ECO Health Event in Orlando Gained Positive Reviews
CellCore Biosciences Executes a Successful Health Practitioner Event in AprilMERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a health company, hosted a health practitioner event in Orlando, Florida April 22st through 24th. The event, called Exponential Clinical Outcomes (ECO), drew 614 attendees (255 in-person, 359 virtually).
The conference included three full days of learning at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. These hours counted as continuing education credit units for many qualifying practitioners who participated.
Alyssa Ciampi, Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and ECO attendee, says, “CellCore is more than just a supplement company. They are blazing a new path in how we think about and promote whole body wellness, bringing hope to the once hopeless. This is no more evident than when you experience the cooperation, community, and passion of the practitioners at ECO. If you want to be part of the future of holistic healthcare, join the rising tide at ECO!”
Leading functional medicine experts, along with the co-founders and scientists of CellCore, addressed a wide variety of hot topics in the holistic health world. This includes glyphosate, hormones, Lyme disease, methods for addressing chronic illness, mold and mycotoxins, the onset of PANS/PANDAS in children, and more.
Dr. Cynthia Clark, Acupuncture Physician & Applied Clinical Nutritionist and ECO attendee, says, “The results I see from CellCore products with my patients will outpace my knowledge at times. That’s what makes ECO such a great resource.”
Dr. Castell Santanta, MD and first-time ECO attendee, adds, “ECO is worth 6 months of personal research. Personal research on innovative health solutions can take a large chunk of time away from treating patients. Attending ECO delivers the information right to us in three days.”
The CellCore speakers spent significant time expounding on Carbon Technology, CellCore’s proprietary carbon-based blend. Helping to deliver nutrients, promoting detoxification, and supporting cell function are just a few benefits of Carbon Technology.
ECO is a biannual event, and the next scheduled event, ECO Boise 2021, will be held October 28th–30th. During ECO Orlando, over 150 attendees purchased tickets for the upcoming October event. Practitioners can register for the next ECO with early bird pricing here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that partners with healthcare practitioners around the world to provide all-natural protocols that focus on gut and immune health. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at
740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com
Shawnda Huffman
CellCore Biosciences
email us here