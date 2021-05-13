Kids are Fans for Good Creative Contest Becomes a Sweet Pay It Forward Experience
Recruiting for Good sponsors kids' creative contest. Every week, one kid who completes drawing; wins sports jersey and gets to invite one friend to participate.
Recruiting for Good sponsors Fans for Good, a creative drawing contest inspired by a 5 year old boy (#soccerstar his nickname) who is passionate about soccer.
The purpose is to teach kids that in life when you participate and use your creative talent, you can win rewards.
The only way for kids to participate in "Fans for Good" is to be invited by a kid who submitted drawing; and wins jersey.
Recruiting for Good is making the contest a 'Sweet Pay It Forward' experience for kids.
The Sweet Contest is for passionate K through Middle School soccer fans.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We celebrate the boy, who inspired our sweet creative contest by awarding him the first jersey. His favorite team is Liverpool."
About
Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed drawing; and earned reward. Making the Contest a Sweet Pay It Forward Experience for Kids!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girl soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
