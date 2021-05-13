Just in time for Victoria Day, Grain Discovery & Blindman Launch First Fully Traceable Beer
Grain Discovery and Blindman Brewing give beer lovers a new reason to celebrate this May 2-4 by launching the first commercialized traceability system for beer.
What makes me even more excited is knowing this is another step towards commercial blockchain application of this technology to the broader agriculture industry.”LACOMBE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grain Discovery with Blindman Brewery has built an end-to-end digital system to trace Canadian grown malt barley through every stage of the value chain, from the field to your glass. The May Long Double IPA will be the first beer from the Blindman product line to migrate to the Grain Discovery platform, providing a QR code for customers to scan, enter their lot number and view every step of the production process in incredible detail.
— Rory O’Sullivan CEO of Grain Discovery
“The craft beer industry is moving towards the development of terroir and provenance, much like todays wineries” said Kirk Zembal, Co-Founder of Blindman Brewing. “It is one thing to tell an origin story, but starting today, we will be the first brewery offering beer drinkers verified traceability in one hand for the pint they’re holding in the other.”
This project will deliver significant impact beyond transparency for the customer. By simplifying current manual based time-consuming processes - connect data silos, add value to certified seed, create a feedback loop back to the plant breeder, and will ultimately enable the Canadian barley industry to create global brand recognition.
“Malt barley is the ideal market to adopt this technology as premium ingredients and a transparent origin story is part of the ethos of craft breweries” said Rory O’Sullivan CEO of Grain Discovery. “What makes me even more excited is knowing this is just the first step towards commercial blockchain application of this technology to the broader beer industry."
This project was made possible with participation from all members of the value chain, including Rahr Malting, Red Shed Malting, and their farmers. All stakeholders were onboarded onto the Grain Discovery system to input relevant data from agricultural inputs to information about quality.
“Farmers are passionate about their crops and they want to know where their barley goes,” said Bob Sutton from Rahr Malting. “Beer is one of the oldest drinks humans have produced, and I am proud to be the first to help launch the brewing industry into the future,” said Zembal. “Cheers to that!”
Discover the journey: BreweryDiscovery.com and punch in the 4-digit lot code (0782 or 0785)
