JADBio AutoML Adds Image Classification for Biomedical data
Analyzing images fits seamlessly with the rest of the JADBio pipeline so one could analyze X-ray images in combination with millions of genetic markers and hundreds of clinical quantities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JADBio, a leader in Automated Machine Learning for life-scientists, with offices in Los Angeles(CA) and Europe, announces the addition of image analysis capabilities in its platform API interface. The JADBio AutoML platform, with the addition of feature construction optimization using pre-trained Deep Neural Networks for image analysis, will allow researchers, clinicians, bioinformaticians, biologists, and biomedical staff to use their medical image datasets to train and deploy machine learning models without writing any code.
— Ioannis Tsamardinos, CEO at JADBio
Ioannis Tsamardinos, CEO at JADBio, says, “Doing modeling with images used to demand Deep Learning experts, thousands of images, and sizable computational resources; it is error-prone and easy to overfit. In JADBio, we tackled this problem, did our research, and fully automated the procedure. No Deep Learning or Machine Learning expertise is required, statistical correctness is guaranteed, and we have got amazing results even with very few samples, less than 30 images in some cases. Analyzing images fits seamlessly with the rest of the JADBio pipeline so one could analyze X-ray images in combination with millions of genetic markers and hundreds of clinical quantities.”
JADBio’s AutoML platform enables bioinformaticians, oncologists, virologists, data analysts, and other life-scientists to build machine learning models with no coding needed on their part. Its platform is intuitive and easy to use, permitting anyone to upload their data securely, train, and develop a model in a matter of minutes, using highly sophisticated algorithms. JADBio can analyze small sample sizes or very large feature sets, focusing on feature selection and interpretation of the predictive model. Its survival analysis functionality helps clinicians predict life expectancy, cancer metastasis and solve any time-to-event prediction problem. The platform comes with an array of reports and visual graphs to help interpret the model.
About JADBio
Founded in 2019, JADBio’s purpose-built AutoML platform provides leading-edge AI tools and automation capabilities, enabling life-science professionals to build and deploy accurate and interpretable predictive models with speed and ease, even if they have no data science expertise. Offices are in Europe and Los Angeles, CA.
https://jadbio.com/
Maria Xylouri
JADBio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn