Nolij Consulting has joined the Atlassian Solution Partner Program, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, as a Silver Partner.
Atlassian offers exceptional collaboration software to help organizational teams realize their full potential as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACTS
— Ashley Mehta, President & CEO of Nolij Consulting
Nolij Joins Atlassian Solution Partner Program as Silver Partner
Nolij Consulting, LLC. (Nolij), a leader in healthcare IT, has joined the Atlassian Solution Partner Program as a Silver Partner. Atlassian is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software.
Nolij delivers end-to-end technology solutions to advance clients’ IT mission-critical initiatives. From tactical teams built to deliver dynamic systems on tight schedules to enterprise initiatives over $100 million in size, Nolij conducts functions seamlessly and achieves superior productivity to optimize costs.
“We are pleased to team with Atlassian as a Silver Solution Partner. We have a track record of providing Atlassian solutions to our clients so they can optimize their processes, improve team productivity, and further assist in digital transformation, ” said Ashley Mehta, President & CEO of Nolij Consulting. “Atlassian offers exceptional collaboration software to help organizational teams realize their full potential as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.”
The Atlassian Solution Partner Program levels recognize the depth of expertise and experience with Atlassian solution products such as Jira, Confluence, Trello, and Bitbucket. Nolij has been implementing Atlassian products since 2018 and achieving Silver Partner level demonstrates deep product knowledge of their extensive product suites.
“We are excited to have Nolij Consulting join the Atlassian family as a Silver Partner. Nolij has demonstrated mastery of the Atlassian toolset to help both private and public sector businesses build customized environments tailored to their organizational needs,” stated Ruthanne Shobe, Public Sector Channel Specialist at Atlassian.
Nolij has helped adopt, install, configure, extend, integrate, and manage a wide range of Atlassian products.
If you have any questions, please contact nabeela.khatak@nolijconsulting.com. For business opportunities contact saishree.shetty@nolijconsulting.com.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij brings innovative technology solutions and deep expertise in mission-critical support services to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. We provide test and evaluation (T&E), enterprise architecture (EA), electronic health record (EHR) modernization, infrastructure operations and maintenance (O&M), data analytics and visualization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and agile transformation. For more information, visit our website at www.nolijconsulting.com.
Lana Sansur
RMR & Associates
+1 301-230-0045 ext. 440
