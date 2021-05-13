Life Elements CBD Bath Salts Have Arrived!
Life Elements is happy to introduce its new CBD Bath Salts as the perfect compliment to its popular assortment of skin and body care products.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to overwhelming customer demand, Life Elements is happy to introduce its new CBD Bath Salts as the perfect compliment to its popular assortment of skin and body care products. The Life Elements CBD Bath Salt Collection joins the Signature CBD Bath Bomb Collection as highly effective, organic, self-care products that create a therapeutic bath soak, engaging the senses to sooth, de-stress, and alleviate pain.
Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. The release of the Life Elements CBD Bath Salt Collection further demonstrates the company’s rise as a key player in the growing CBD beauty, bath and body skin-care industry.
The Life Elements CBD Bath Salt Collection is 100 % Vegan, made with Magnesium Chloride, colloidal oatmeal, bioavailable natural essential oils and high levels of broad spectrum CBD, creating a potent combination shown to improve skin irritation and provide intense pain relief:
• Magnesium Chloride flakes (vs. Magnesium sulfate/Epsom) are less toxic to human tissue and easily absorbed to provide long lasting relief from muscle soreness, joint pain, migraines, period cramps, and skin conditions.
• Colloidal oatmeal helps calm dry, scaly, itchy, skin.
• Bioavailable natural essential oils are water soluble for effective body absorption with aromatherapy properties to reduce anxiety, headaches and support sleep.
• Broad Spectrum, hemp-derived CBD does not contain THC and has an “entourage effect” that works with different compounds within the plant to improve efficacy.
By blending these components with additional time-honored, ancient ingredients, Life Elements presents its CBD Bath Salt Collection with three very distinctive usage scenarios along with the choice of 3 different CBD strengths for each product (200mg, 250mg & 300mg CBD per single-use bag):
Lunar CBD Bath Salts: Made for moon bathing rituals and intention-setting, with a blend of essential oils to promote deep meditation and relaxation. Ingredients: Magnesium, baking soda, citric acid, Oatmeal, CBD, Patchouli, Palo Santo, Frankincense, sage, ylang-ylang
Recovery CBD Bath Salts: For powerful relief from aches, pain, soreness, or stress, made with essential oils to reduce muscle tension. Ingredients: Magnesium, baking soda, citric acid, oatmeal, CBD, eucalyptus, menthol
Period CBD Bath Salts: Formulated with uplifting scents of citrus to elevate moods, and soothing ingredients to alleviate cramps. Ingredients: Magnesium, baking soda, citric acid, oatmeal, CBD, copaiba, cajeput, eucalyptus, ginger, peppermint
The Life Elements CBD Bath Salts Collection is priced affordably from $18 to $24 per 10 oz package so that those seeking the best restorative bath experience can indulge in 30 minutes of pure bliss.
Life Elements will provide samples for verified media requests.
Contact us at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. All Life Elements products honor the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers finding inspiration in sourcing the finest nature-based ingredients with properties that promote mental health and wellness. Life Elements strives to be eco-friendly and cruelty-free, advocating for a sustainable planet, healthy bodies, and positive minds. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
