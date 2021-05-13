Music Executive, “Jeseka Price” Puts Houston and “Holly Anna Lisa” In The iTunes Top #100 Charts
“Price was determined to Chart “Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” and indeed it did, Hit #81 on the iTunes Top 100 Hip-Hop/RapUSA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producer and Publisher of Price Royalty, “Jeseka Price” is positioning herself as a solid force within the music industry as her latest single or project rather “Holly Anna Lisa,” hits a homerun. While also, featuring H-town rap artists TYME, LiL’ Flip, and Killa Kyleon makes the top 100 hip-hop songs on iTunes. The executive producer is also the publisher of the project, a feature that reiterates her commitment to delivering the best music listening experience to fans and rap lovers across the globe.
“I knew that I had a hit with “Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” version on the first 4-6 counts in once the bear dropped. It was the base and the top line vocals for me; the flow on top of it is the icing on the cake!” JPrice said. Jeseka is known for spotting talents and working behind the scenes to make hits. Over the years, she has dedicated her resources to challenging the status quo in the music industry as an executive, pushing the boundaries to chart a new course in the business with Price Royalty Publishing.
However, she took the pursuit a notch higher with the release of “Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” version released under Price Royalty Publishing /Universal Music Group, scouting the beat, licensing, pitching, and acquiring the composition. Ultimately, to be Mix / Mastered by her talented Multi-Platinum Producers and Engineers.
“Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” hit the charts for iTunes top 100 on May 6, 2021. Jeseka’s efforts and determination have undoubtedly paid off, working with the likes of Sander Dellariva, Esa Mikkola, Jason Price Sr., and Cortez Farris during the entire pre/post-production, marketing, distribution, promotion, and quality control to create the masterpiece in “Holly Anna Lisa.”
Hoping to be the next Dr. Dre or Tiffany Gains (COO of Amada Records) aka, the big dogs in the music industry. Jeseka has also announced plans to drop the music video for “Holly Anna Lisa” as agreed upon with the Artists, in the next months to come. She says, we are just waiting on the featured artists to get back to us via date.
For more info about “Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” and other projects from Jeseka Price, please visit her-Music Blog – https://Jestificated.com/ or her Co site at – SongFeature | Voted #1 In Music Monetization
Make Sure to Follow
Tyme, Lil' Flip and Killa Kyleon on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases!
@Official_Tyme | @LilFlip713 | @Killakyleon
Stream or Listen to “Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix)” at One of The Links Below:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/18eb6gUvgcGUKN9sjIAbhd?si=bfa0ba12d69a464f
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/holly-anna-lisa-trap-mix/1564395482?i=1564395727
YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/MU6xQxtOTcI
