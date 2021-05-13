Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes / Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 11th, 2021, at 1855 hours

STREET: VT Route 9

TOWN: Woodford, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodford State Park

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Johnathan Browe

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head injury

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 12th, 2021, at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on VT Route 9 near the Woodford State Park in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that Johnathan Browe, age 24, of Cambridge, NY, was traveling west on VT Route 9 near the Woodford State Park, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over into the westbound lane and then over corrected back into the eastbound lane. The vehicle flipped over, crashed into the guardrail, and then crossed back into the eastbound lane where it came to an uncontrolled rest.

Johnathan showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Investigation revealed that Johnathan was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Johnathan was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Subsequently, Jonathan was taken into custody and processed at the Bennington Police Department for Driving Under the Influence. Johnathan was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on May 24th, 2021, at 0815 hours.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, and the Bennington Police Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: No License - T23 VSA 601, Roadways Laned for Traffic - 23 VSA 1038, Damage to the Roadway - T23 VSA 1092.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 24th, 2021, at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.