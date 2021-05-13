ICOAZT Now Offering 14-Day Responsive Web Design Service with Unlimited Revisions

One of Atlanta’s leading start-ups is now offering a unique deal on responsive web design services with unlimited revisions.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ICOAZT, an Atlanta-based digital agency, announced today that it is now offering 14-day responsive web design services with unlimited revisions.

"We’re very excited about this,” said Juan Sebastian Perez, spokesperson for ICOAZT, a company that specializes in creating amazing human-based websites with no outsourcing. “Once we’ve got all the information required to start your project, we will be focusing on designing the best results possible within 14 days.”

Perez explained that its 14-day responsive web design service also comes with unlimited revisions.

“We will be with you along the way,” Perez stressed before adding, “We promise that we will not leave you alone or with an unfinished job. We want you to love the website until the final pixel.”

The company’s decision to offer 14-day responsive web design services with unlimited revisions could prove to have perfect timing due to the fact that 67 percent of internet traffic comes from smartphones.

“That is why we think mobile-first,” Perez noted. “We create pixel-perfect websites adapted for every human behind the device, no matter what the screen resolution is.”

Perez revealed that at ICOAZT, its team members are curious, constantly opening new doors and exploring new design paths to transform the digital world.

“We believe that people have a greater connection with humans than with machines,” Perez said. “We believe that people prefer to hire a team rather than a company, and we believe that people buy based on feelings, not facts. Therefore, we want to transmit that belief to your idea, creating a human-based website with a deeper emotional engagement.”

The company’s responsive web design service includes seven pages.

“If you require more, you can simply add them in the brief form at the order checkout,” Perez explained.

As for how customers rate ICOAZT, one customer, identified as Camilah Chanel, highly recommended them and noted, “Our website looks beautiful. Their whole support in my food truck's branding @camilchannel and www.loveatfirstbiteatl.co has been unbelievable.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about ICOAZT’s services. A second customer identified as Simon Rojas, “They did an amazing work on our branding, and we partnered together designing and developing our website at bluadventure.it. It has been an incredible experience, and their work and communication is outstanding.”

For more information, please visit https://icoazt.com/services/.

###

About ICOAZT

We are a start-up digital agency currently creating design projects with innovative work strategies. We get things done right and with love.

Contact Details:

121 Perimeter Center West

Suite 200

Atlanta, GA 30346

United States