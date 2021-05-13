FAZE CLAN TAPS KAI HENRY AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER
EINPresswire.com/ -- FaZe Clan is proud to announce Kai Henry as Chief Strategy Officer. Henry brings over 15 years of experience as an executive and entrepreneur in music, fashion, consumer electronics, lifestyle marketing, branding and talent management. Henry will oversee all creative strategy at FaZe Clan, where he will continue to build a team of young creatives to propel the company into its next chapter.
As Chief Strategy Officer, Henry will be integral in expanding and steering the creative hub within FaZe Clan that informs all strategic decisions companywide. His role ensures the incredibly important connective tissue between the business and the brand, maintaining synergy between commerce and culture, and working closely alongside the founding members of FaZe Clan who lead all creative decision making for the organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kai to the FaZe family,” says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “Kai possesses a wide breadth of skills and relationships that fit perfectly into the unique role of CSO for FaZe. His leadership on both the strategy and creative will help catapult us into the next part of our journey and continue to solidify FaZe as the home for the creatives of tomorrow.”
“It’s an honor to join the team at FaZe Clan,” says Henry. “I believe that Lee Trink, the founders and I have a shared vision that this will be a creative led business. I will continue to assemble and lead a braintrust composed of some of the brightest and most innovative creative executives, who lead an internet lifestyle and innately understand the cultural intersection where FaZe Clan sits. To me, there is no better place to be, especially in this particular moment in time as we embrace the huge paradigm shift occurring in entertainment. I look forward to helping forge new boundaries with this amazing team of visionaries.”
“Kai has an amazing understanding of what FaZe is and what we are trying to accomplish, and he is already playing an instrumental role in getting us there,” says founding member FaZe Apex. “He is able to move the needle forward on a day-to-day basis with a perfect understanding of how to protect our brand integrity. We are lucky to have him on our side and to help represent us founders in any room he’s in.”
Prior to joining FaZe Clan, Henry helped manage superstar artists including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Quincy Jones amongst others. He’s also led and co-founded a handful of disruptive businesses, including the first-ever lifestyle YouTube Platform, SKEE.TV, one of the first contemporary streetwear lines, En Noir Clothing, Sol Republic Headphones and We are Massiv. to name a few. Henry’s involvement with many of these companies will continue throughout his tenure at FaZe Clan.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
FaZe Clan
As Chief Strategy Officer, Henry will be integral in expanding and steering the creative hub within FaZe Clan that informs all strategic decisions companywide. His role ensures the incredibly important connective tissue between the business and the brand, maintaining synergy between commerce and culture, and working closely alongside the founding members of FaZe Clan who lead all creative decision making for the organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kai to the FaZe family,” says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “Kai possesses a wide breadth of skills and relationships that fit perfectly into the unique role of CSO for FaZe. His leadership on both the strategy and creative will help catapult us into the next part of our journey and continue to solidify FaZe as the home for the creatives of tomorrow.”
“It’s an honor to join the team at FaZe Clan,” says Henry. “I believe that Lee Trink, the founders and I have a shared vision that this will be a creative led business. I will continue to assemble and lead a braintrust composed of some of the brightest and most innovative creative executives, who lead an internet lifestyle and innately understand the cultural intersection where FaZe Clan sits. To me, there is no better place to be, especially in this particular moment in time as we embrace the huge paradigm shift occurring in entertainment. I look forward to helping forge new boundaries with this amazing team of visionaries.”
“Kai has an amazing understanding of what FaZe is and what we are trying to accomplish, and he is already playing an instrumental role in getting us there,” says founding member FaZe Apex. “He is able to move the needle forward on a day-to-day basis with a perfect understanding of how to protect our brand integrity. We are lucky to have him on our side and to help represent us founders in any room he’s in.”
Prior to joining FaZe Clan, Henry helped manage superstar artists including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Quincy Jones amongst others. He’s also led and co-founded a handful of disruptive businesses, including the first-ever lifestyle YouTube Platform, SKEE.TV, one of the first contemporary streetwear lines, En Noir Clothing, Sol Republic Headphones and We are Massiv. to name a few. Henry’s involvement with many of these companies will continue throughout his tenure at FaZe Clan.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan
email us here