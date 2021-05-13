IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending May 15, 2021
IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Countdown is currently dominated by Dance Recording Artists. ”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown is currently dominated by dance recording artists.
— Martone, IRMIX Radio CEO and Independent Artist
Tune in Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. EST to Celebrate the Queen of Dance, Janet Jackson's birthday,
#HappyBirthdayJanet will air from 12:00 a.m. EST to 11:59 p.m. EST.
You can tune in here www.irmixradio.net or https://live365.com/station/I-R-MIX-Radio-a67252
20. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
19. Lee Alston 1970s Theme Musik Lee Alston Musik
18. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
17. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
14. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
13. Gullie Beezy Where It Started Gullie Beezy
12. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
11. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing
10. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings
9. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Hustle with a Purpose
8. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
7. CID & Westend, Martha Wash, Jocelyn Brown Jumpin Repopulate Mars
6. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
5. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
4. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
3. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
2. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
1. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
IRMIX Radio, proudly supports independent artists #WeSupportIndieArtists
