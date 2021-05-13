Reyon and MDimune Sign CDVs-Mediated mRNA Delivery Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reyon Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (“Reyon”), a bio & chemical pharmaceutical company based on research, production, and sales capabilities and MDimune Inc. (“MDimune”), a leading extracellular vesicle (EV)-based drug delivery platform company, has announced the signing of a partnership focused on mRNA delivery for antivirus vaccine and rare genetic disorder. The two Korean companies will engage in a multi-indication collaboration aiming for developing up to two novel mRNA therapies using MDimune’s proprietary BioDrone® platform technology based on cell-derived vesicles (“CDVs”).
In this research collaboration and license agreement, Reyon and MDimune will jointly develop mRNA therapeutics delivered on CDVs for antivirus vaccines and rare genetic disorder therapies. MDimune will take the lead in CDV engineering to encapsulate target mRNA cargos and demonstration of initial efficacy, as well as manufacturing and material supply for collaborative research. Reyon will be responsible for preclinical and early clinical studies. With initial success, both companies will seek opportunities for commercialization and licensing.
Through this partnership, Reyon has secured the global license for MDimune’s BioDrone® technology in the areas of development and commercialization of antiviral vaccine and therapeutics for rare genetic disorders based on CDV-mediated mRNA delivery.
At the core of the platform are CDVs which have previously demonstrated their therapeutic potentials with far greater productivity compared to conventional EVs such as exosomes. This versatile platform can also utilize various cell sources and integrate them with diverse targeting and encapsulation technologies, which will eventually enable effective gene therapies by selective delivery of payloads to desired tissues.
Shingyu Bae, Chief Executive Officer of MDimune, commented, “We are delighted to enter into this strategically important, mRNA-based therapeutics partnership with Reyon, one of the nation’s top accelerators with the most advanced infrastructure for gene therapeutics development. We look forward to working with Reyon to gain momentum towards offering the BioDrone Platform at the commercial level.”
Yonghwan Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of Reyon, said, “Successful mRNA encapsulation based on MDimune’s BioDrone® Platform will provide novel transformative therapies for people suffering from devastating rare genetic disorders.”
For inquiries, please contact:
Brin Choi, Business Development Manager, MDimune Inc. +82 (70) 7826 2671
YEOHUN, YUN / Team manager, Reyon Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. +82 (2) 3407 5016
About MDimune
MDimune, a South Korean biotech founded in 2015, has been committed to the development and implementation of state-of-the-art BioDrone® platform technology. BioDrone® is an innovative technology that relies on human-sourced CDVs, nanosized vesicles obtained from various cells by using a proprietary extrusion method to achieve target-specific drug delivery. With superior productivity compared to exosomes, BioDrone® is emerging as a highly versatile and scalable delivery system to combat diverse debilitating human diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, and rare diseases.
MDimune is expanding its global network to harness effective tissue targeting strategy to achieve highly tissue-specific drug delivery. The company wishes to apply this novel BioDrone® platform to address various needs of pharmaceutical clients who are looking for effective drug carriers.
For more information visit http://www.mdimune.com/en/
About Reyon
Since its founding in 1955, REYON Pharmaceutical has continued to innovate and take new leaps forward. Based on our research, production, and sales capabilities from API to Drug product using purely our own technology, we are leaping to become the global No. 1 bio & chemical pharmaceutical company in various areas including next-generation biopharmaceuticals, from gene therapy, mRNA, to antibody therapy, cell therapy, and natural medicine.
For more information visit https://www.reyonpharm.co.kr/en/main/main.do
Brin Choi
In this research collaboration and license agreement, Reyon and MDimune will jointly develop mRNA therapeutics delivered on CDVs for antivirus vaccines and rare genetic disorder therapies. MDimune will take the lead in CDV engineering to encapsulate target mRNA cargos and demonstration of initial efficacy, as well as manufacturing and material supply for collaborative research. Reyon will be responsible for preclinical and early clinical studies. With initial success, both companies will seek opportunities for commercialization and licensing.
Through this partnership, Reyon has secured the global license for MDimune’s BioDrone® technology in the areas of development and commercialization of antiviral vaccine and therapeutics for rare genetic disorders based on CDV-mediated mRNA delivery.
At the core of the platform are CDVs which have previously demonstrated their therapeutic potentials with far greater productivity compared to conventional EVs such as exosomes. This versatile platform can also utilize various cell sources and integrate them with diverse targeting and encapsulation technologies, which will eventually enable effective gene therapies by selective delivery of payloads to desired tissues.
Shingyu Bae, Chief Executive Officer of MDimune, commented, “We are delighted to enter into this strategically important, mRNA-based therapeutics partnership with Reyon, one of the nation’s top accelerators with the most advanced infrastructure for gene therapeutics development. We look forward to working with Reyon to gain momentum towards offering the BioDrone Platform at the commercial level.”
Yonghwan Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of Reyon, said, “Successful mRNA encapsulation based on MDimune’s BioDrone® Platform will provide novel transformative therapies for people suffering from devastating rare genetic disorders.”
For inquiries, please contact:
Brin Choi, Business Development Manager, MDimune Inc. +82 (70) 7826 2671
YEOHUN, YUN / Team manager, Reyon Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. +82 (2) 3407 5016
About MDimune
MDimune, a South Korean biotech founded in 2015, has been committed to the development and implementation of state-of-the-art BioDrone® platform technology. BioDrone® is an innovative technology that relies on human-sourced CDVs, nanosized vesicles obtained from various cells by using a proprietary extrusion method to achieve target-specific drug delivery. With superior productivity compared to exosomes, BioDrone® is emerging as a highly versatile and scalable delivery system to combat diverse debilitating human diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, and rare diseases.
MDimune is expanding its global network to harness effective tissue targeting strategy to achieve highly tissue-specific drug delivery. The company wishes to apply this novel BioDrone® platform to address various needs of pharmaceutical clients who are looking for effective drug carriers.
For more information visit http://www.mdimune.com/en/
About Reyon
Since its founding in 1955, REYON Pharmaceutical has continued to innovate and take new leaps forward. Based on our research, production, and sales capabilities from API to Drug product using purely our own technology, we are leaping to become the global No. 1 bio & chemical pharmaceutical company in various areas including next-generation biopharmaceuticals, from gene therapy, mRNA, to antibody therapy, cell therapy, and natural medicine.
For more information visit https://www.reyonpharm.co.kr/en/main/main.do
Brin Choi
MDimune
+82 10-3789-3589
email us here