Work on US 89 Etna North continues

ETNA – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Avail Valley Construction, will be continuing work on US 89 between Thayne and Alpine Junction this summer.

The contractor has been clearing and grubbing throughout the project limits, as well as windrowing topsoil along the new right-of-way. Permanent fence is also being installed throughout the project.

WYDOT and contract crews are planning to begin moving dirt for the road widening, as well as installing pipe, starting at the south end of the project and working north. There will be limited delays during this work and most of the activity will be being done on the shoulders of the roadway. The widening work is tentatively scheduled to be completed in August. After the widening is complete, crews will begin milling operations. Paving of the roadway is expected to be completed this fall.

WYDOT asks that motorists remember to obey all roadside signs, flaggers and traffic control devices to maintain safety for the traveling public as well as crews working in the area.

Background information about this project is available on WYDOT's website.

The Etna North Project was awarded to Avail Valley Construction, out of Afton, for $19,740,740. The project involves grading, draining, placing crushed base and bituminous pavement surfacing, full-depth reclamation and miscellaneous work on approximately 9.30 miles on US 89 beginning at mile marker 108.13 between Thayne and Alpine Junction. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2022.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.