World Biz Magazine Interview - Brent Collver, CEO of Romet Limited - "Energy's Bright Future"
Supporting the Energy Transition - Romet's CEO, Brent Collver shares insights into the Natural Gas industry and Romet's leading role in enabling sustainability.
Industry leaders understand the need for such a balanced, modern energy ecosystem, and Romet supports this need.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romet Limited (www.rometlimited.com) provides end-to-end measurement solutions to natural gas utilities across the globe by providing best-in-class technologies to meet our customers' needs now and 20 years from now. Our technological platforms are designed to seamlessly provide customer-centric measurement solutions at any level of your business.
— Brent Collver, CEO of Romet Limited
About Brent Collver
Brent Collver’s deep passion for innovation spans 20 years and a string of huge wins in leadership roles that have crystalized into Romet Ltd. This disruptor is transforming the natural gas industry with advanced, connected technologies that empower the industry’s drive for a sustainable and balanced future. We talk to Brent about the major challenges facing the natural gas industry, and why Romet has been so impactful. We also ask about the transferable ingredients behind his phenomenal success story for the benefit of other entrepreneurs and leaders.
HERE IS A SAMPLE FROM THE INTERVIEW:
WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE - QUESTION: In recent years, energy industry leaders have been speaking about the realistic need for “balance” in the drive towards sustainability and the vital role of technology in achieving this. Please help us understand the challenges that your customers face and the pressures they are under.
BRENT COLLVER (ROMET) - ANSWER: "Environmental responsibility has continued to build momentum within the Natural Gas industry as the globe grapples with a long term, sustainable solution to climate change. Specific to the market we serve, our customers are charged with continuing to provide a vital, safe and reliable energy source while also enabling the reduction of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. Our customers are under pressure to find a better balance between supporting public and government demands for greater environmental responsibility while supplying the ever-growing energy requirements of an increasing global population and rapid economic growth.
The reality is the industry has successfully focused on providing safe, abundant, and reliable economical energy that is cleaner than more traditional incumbent forms of energy. Therefore, the challenge on the table now is to continue to provide safe, abundant, economical supply while moving to carbon neutral delivery. The mature and well-maintained gas energy infrastructure makes it an ideal solution to support the energy transition movement to environmentally responsible supply. However, this requires a transformation not only in strategy but also in technology. Technology will be the driver needed to accomplish this objective.
This is where our company is focused. Today’s technology is ideally suited to support our customers in increasing their situational oversight on geographically diverse delivery systems. These interconnected grids enable system leveling energy conservation, integrated resource planning, demand response planning and overall asset health monitoring. When this captured and aggregated data is combined with advanced computing and machine learning analytics, it leads to better decisions that are based on factual information that support four of the largest drivers for our utilities: safety, reliability, economic and environmentally responsible.
I believe the future of energy supply globally will be based on a balanced and connected approach. One that utilizes sustainable electricity generation along-side natural and alternative (i.e. Hydrogen) gas to meet growing demand while achieving a total solution for greenhouse gas reduction. Through this balanced approach, the individual needs of customers can be addressed, energy storage assured, and a resilient and safe energy ecosystem achieved."
WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE - QUESTION: The natural gas industry is conservative in its adoption of new technologies. Why has this been the norm? Is this mindset changing? And how are industry leaders bringing much needed agility to their companies?
BRENT COLLVER (ROMET) - ANSWER: "The Natural Gas industry maintains a conservative view of technology adoption for the main reason that safety is paramount, above all else, when moving such considerable amounts of energy through delivery systems. This fact coupled with the tremendous scrutiny on economic supply, means that our customers must ensure the use of any technology introduces the least amount of risk possible. Moreover, assessing risk comes from the detailed and rigorous analysis of facts and data. The simple reality is that this data, within any one delivery system, has not been available in a reliable, robust, and economically viable way.
Additionally, as the vital, but ultimately smaller participant in the Utilities eco-system. Natural Gas has been underserved in the development of advancements specific to their needs rather than adaptations from the other electric or water utilities. When coupled with highly regulated oversight the adoption of change is slowed. With the increased focus on the environment, reliable supply and harmonizing of energy delivery, coupled with newly available advanced technologies, our customers are changing their outlook on technology adoption. Today exists a real opportunity to accelerate change. Natural Gas is ideally positioned to play a key role in the energy transition strategy, creating a balanced global energy mix, supporting sustainability and the ever-growing desire for economic progress and therefore the demand for energy.
Industry leaders understand the need for such a balanced, modern energy ecosystem, and Romet supports this need. As an industry leader, Romet is engaging the major gas utilities to take a collaborative approach to innovation that not only increases capacity for future advancement but also works to create a mechanism for knowledge transfer to government, industry, and the public. To this end, we are sponsoring a national collaborative consortium in innovation to formalize a mechanism connecting industry, academia, and government to work on relevant programs that are focused around core industry strategic pillars. Through this mechanism risk is reduced, non-incumbent solutions providers are engaged, and cross sectoral knowledge is increased."
READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/brent-collver-ceo-of-romet-limited-energy-s-bright-future-interview
