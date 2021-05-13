Podcast Magazine Celebrates Super Power Kids host, Neva Lee Recla, 11 year-old Changemaker and Global Influencer
More and more organizations are opening their doors to an inclusive intergenerational approach in business.
We are exponentially more powerful when we choose to come together, uplift each other and share a message of love, hope and possibility with the world. This includes kids.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world continues to change and evolve rapidly, we’re seeing a phenomenon unheard of in earlier eras. Young people stand at the forefront of this cultural revolution armed with access and influence none of us dreamt possible. Nowhere is this impact more energized than in the new media space. Tech aptitude and access allow even the youngest leaders to emerge on the global scene and be heard. And, as research proves, an individual’s worldview is already shaped by age 13. This means that the parents, mentors, teachers and coaches guiding young leaders have a tremendous responsibility to shape it well, because our newest generation of difference-makers stand ready to receive. This is what compels 11 year-old Neva Lee Recla to inspire young people to pursue business and make a difference.
In her relatively short, yet tremendously impactful career so far, Neva shows what’s possible when we encourage kids to extend beyond their known potential. From networking at 2, to launching her podcast and delivering a keynote in front of over 2000 people at 7, to celebrating her bestselling business book for parents at 9, to co-hosting a youth event for CAYS (Community Alliance for Youth Success) recently, Neva’s portfolio contains accolades from many industry greats who see the enormous beacon of hope shining through this young leader. Stedman Graham, one of her CAYS co-hosts and renowned American author, businessman, speaker, and long-term partner of Oprah Winfrey, praised Neva for her accomplishments: “We at CAYS are excited about Neva’s leadership ability and drive to make a difference in our world.”
Collaborating With Young People to Create Lasting Change
Neva is the first to acknowledge that her parents, her opportunities, her communities and her environments helped shape her worldview and foster confidence in her endeavors. Being plugged into the Superpower Network, a high-energy, pioneering community of spiritually attuned and high vibrational people, gave Neva the starting point she needed to tap into her potential. First as host of the Super Power Kids show and now as a supervisor who oversees two production teams, Neva continues to hone well-rounded experience within scalable, sustainable and spiritually-guided business models. She also helps host the monthly network podcasters call, sharing her extensive podcast experience with new hosts.
In addition to her roles in the network, Neva supervises college students and entrepreneurs through the Superpower Intern (SPI) program. Inspired by Neva’s accomplishments and continued development, the SPI program offers training and experience to college students, entrepreneurs and anyone called to be of service and contribute to a high-vibrational environment. And, in Neva’s opinion, environments that choose now to collaborate with young people stand a much better chance of succeeding in tomorrow’s world.
What We Can Do
When it comes to collaboration through podcasts, or using podcasts as a tool to take your message to the world, Tonya Dawn Recla, Neva’s mom and Creator of the Superpower Network, says, “Our success is proof that we are exponentially more powerful when we choose to come together, uplift each other and share a message of love, hope and possibility with the world. This includes kids. Of the over 25 million downloads on the network last year, Super Power Kids brought in more than 2 million of those on its own. These kids are tapped in and people are listening. But they need our support and guidance in order to navigate current frameworks and leverage impact-ready environments.”
So more and more organizations are opening their doors to an inclusive intergenerational approach. One of those that recently recognized Neva’s contribution and voice in the podcasting space is Podcast Magazine, a leading podcast publication. Executive editor, Kelly Poelker, offered this regarding their experience with Neva: “She is such an amazing young lady. We had the pleasure of introducing her and her podcast to the Steve Olsher world at our first New Media Summit, back in 2017, as one of our Icons of Influence. She was a ripe ol' seven years of age, though you would never know it based on the way she carries herself and interacts with the adult world. Neva's maturity, wisdom and intellect are way beyond her years. Proud to know her, and look forward to continuing to watch her grow while making such a positive impact in the world."
Seeking out and supporting organizations that cultivate young leaders is an obvious first step in making sure their brilliant insight gets a chance to develop. Consciously choosing service providers and businesses that make love, positive impact and youth outreach a priority allows all of us the opportunity to contribute energetically and financially to building a better tomorrow. And uplifting these young people, in all the ways your influence allows, encouraging them to aim higher in both vantage point and moral standards, sends a clear message that we’re ready to embrace a world built on the divine brilliance in us all. Share their message and support their dreams. They matter.
