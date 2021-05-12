Two District Court Judges Appointed in District 22B
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Rosalind Baker and Jon W. Myers as District Court judges in Judicial District 22B (Davidson and Davie counties).
- Rosalind Baker will fill the seat vacated by April Wood. Since 1984, Baker has worked as a solo practitioner at her law firm. Baker earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina A&T State University and her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
- Jon W. Myers will fill the seat vacated by Wayne Michael, who retired in February. Myers has worked as a solo practitioner in Lexington, North Carolina, since 1992. Myers earned his Bachelor of Arts at Wake Forest University, his Master of Business Administration at Wake Forest University Babcock Graduate School of Management, and his Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University of School of Law.