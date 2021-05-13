Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Unrivaled 30-Acre Bel Air Mountain Parcel

Stella Nova, 1400 Linda Flora Drive, Bel Air, CA Pristine opportunity to create an estate beyond comparison Approved plans for a spectacular 40,000± square-foot estate 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles 30± acres in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains

Stella Nova is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agents Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency

Concierge Auctions delivered on everything they said they would, and their platform and process could not have been more transparent and most importantly effective” — Eri Kroh, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Stella Nova, set in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains with 30± buildable acres in the heart of Bel Air, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agents Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency.

Listed for $29.9 million, the property sold on the Concierge digital bidding platform auction on May 11.

“I was blown away by the Concierge Team,” said listing agent, Kurt Rappaport. “Their world-class marketing, extensive global reach, and 30-day platform are an ideal match for high-net-worth clients, which is why I’m excited to be partnering again with Concierge Auctions for the sale of Evan Metropoulos’ Sierra Towers penthouse, an incredible trophy property going to auction this June.”

A design more than a decade in the making, Stella Nova offers endless 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles combined with a unique opportunity to build an estate beyond your wildest dreams.

“Coming off of our world record-breaking sale of 67 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, we’re thrilled to announce the sale of 1400 Linda Flora,” stated Chad Roffers. “Our momentum is strong and we are not slowing down in California. We’re committed to bringing the best properties in the world to our buyers, and we have six other one-of-a-kind properties in the golden state headed to auction in the coming weeks.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Stella Nova will result in a new home built for a family in need.

“Stella Nova is a gem unlike any other, and I’m grateful to have found a new buyer for my property. Concierge Auctions delivered on everything they said they would, and their platform and process could not have been more transparent and most importantly effective,” stated seller, Eri Kroh.

Coming up next, the prestigious Sierra Towers mansion in the sky, set just off of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip, will auction in June with No Reserve, in cooperation with top agents Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. The highly sought-after 32nd-floor penthouse, a mid-century masterpiece coveted by celebrities and renowned for unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin, is owned by billionaire Evan Metropoulos, a principal of the renowned family-owned investment firm Metropoulos & Co.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Stella Nova: 30± Buildable Acres | Bel Air, CA