Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,625 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Announces May as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month

Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican held a proclamation signing ceremony announcing Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month on behalf of the State Judicial Branch on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony was streamed live from the State Capitol out of respect for social distancing.

The month of May is nationally identified as Drug Court Month. With the diverse programming offered through Nebraska courts, it was appropriate to recognize the efforts of all of Nebraska’s problem-solving courts by proclaiming May as Problem-Solving Court Month. Heavican issued the proclamation announcing the significance of Nebraska’s system of problem-solving courts and urged all citizens – particularly those within the legal community – to take note of the occasion.

As part of the proclamation ceremony, a Nebraska Drug Court graduate, Heidi Webb, spoke about her experience in drug court and the success she has experienced since graduating from the program. She now works as a peer support specialist for current participants with the same drug court team that supported her as a participant. Heavican praised the work of all the individuals involved in making problem-solving courts successful in Nebraska and the hard work the problem-solving court participants are doing to improve their lives and their communities.

Problem-solving courts, which operate through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, are innovative court programs that combine intensive community-based supervision, judicial accountability, and behavioral health treatment to intervene against crime by addressing circumstances underlying criminal conduct. Judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors, supervision personnel, law enforcement, treatment providers, researchers, educators, and others dedicated to problem-solving courts work collaboratively to improve the lives of their participants and strengthen communities across the state.

 

You just read:

Chief Justice Announces May as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.