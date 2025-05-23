Nebraska Judges and Clerks Organize Job Shadow Program for Local 5th Graders

Judges, clerks, and other legal professionals in nine Nebraska counties welcomed fifth graders into their courtrooms and offices as part of an annual Law Day Job Shadowing for 5th Graders program.

The event is a cooperative effort between the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and the Nebraska Supreme Court. Held during the first week of May to celebrate Law Day, the program gives students a firsthand look at the legal system in action.

Launched in Lincoln Public Schools in 2002 and expanded statewide in 2003, the job shadow initiative has reached thousands of students over the years. Hosted by local trial courts, the program gives young learners a chance to spend time with judges, court clerks, lawyers, court reporters, and even law enforcement officials. Through interactive, hands-on activities, students experience "a day in the life" of professionals who work in the justice system.

“Bringing students into the courthouse not only supports their civics education, but also opens their eyes to career opportunities they might not have otherwise considered," noted Nebraska State Bar Foundation Executive Director Doris Huffman.

Law Day has been observed annually since 1958, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing May 1 as a time to reflect on the role of law in American society. The day underscores the importance of the legal process in maintaining freedom and order in a democratic nation.

By bringing the courtroom experience directly to young students, Nebraska courts continue to honor that tradition and help the next generation understand the value of the rule of law.

This year’s hosts included retired Judge Randall Rehmeier and Judge Linda Bauer; Clerk Magistrates Laura Reynoldson, Diane Wehrman, Jolene Duffy, and Lisa Hunzeker; plus Assistant Clerk Julie Kuhl.

Photo: Judge Richard Smith invites Pawnee City students to the front of the courtroom for a commemorative Law Day photo.