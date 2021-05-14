Green Acres Landscape receives Oregon State University College of Businesses’ 2021 Excellence in Family Business Award
Rich and Rob Kansky of Green Acres Landscape in Salem receive the Oregon State University College of Businesses' 2021 Excellence in Family Business award.
Family businesses, large and small, are the backbone of our country. I am so proud of what we have been able to do for our own family, our work family, and our community through Green Acres Landscape”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Acres Landscape received the Oregon State University College of Businesses’ 2021 Excellence in Family Business award.
— Rich Kansky, President of Green Acres Landscape
Co-owners and brothers Rich and Rob Kansky accepted the honor at a virtual ceremony on May 7. They received the award in the Business Renewal category, which recognizes “a family that works to ensure stewardship of the business that sustains growth and shareholders assets with future generations in mind.”
Founded by the Kansky’s in 1992, the company started out of Rich's garage. Today, Green Acres Landscape has grown into a full-service residential and commercial landscaping business with a garden center and display floor. They have a diverse workforce of over one hundred employees. Even though staff continues to grow, Green Acres Landscape has maintained a family-business culture, attributed, in part, to their community involvement.
Even though the brothers see each other frequently, Rob was able to keep the recognition a secret from Rich until the announcement.
“We did an employee video for OSU when Rich was out of town. I really wanted to surprise him with his amazing honor. It was worth it just to see his face when we told him,” said Rob.
Rich was speechless when he heard the news. “We are sharing this stage with some other outstanding families, not just this year, but throughout the decades. Family businesses, large and small, are the backbone of our country. I am so proud of what we have been able to do for our own family, our work family, and our community through Green Acres Landscape,” Rich said.
“Even with our size, Green Acres has a family feel. People want to come to work. We stand behind important causes continually throughout the year. We are a green company striving to support its goal in our everyday work practices,” said Project Manager Bonique Hollinrake.
The Kansky brothers actively participate in multiple charity organizations, serving on local boards of directors and generously donating their time and dollars to community projects. One initiative they currently support is the restoration of Oregon’s Santiam Canyon, an area devastated by wildfires. As part of the Santiam Rebuild Coalition, Green Acres is taking part in a project to create a new community center built solely by volunteers. Green Acres will be donating over 150 trees to start replanting the canyon.
This has been a banner season for Green Acres Landscape. In March 2021, the company was listed as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine. In Dec. 2020, Project Manager Bonique Hollinrake received the Phenom award from the Daily Journal of Commerce.
About Green Acres Landscape: Green Acres Landscape is a full-service, residential, and commercial landscaping business and nursery in Salem, Oregon, located at 5701 Gaffin Road SE. Their fully appointed showroom includes Green Acres at Home, a decor and gift shop. Green Acres’ projects include designing and installing, maintaining, and enhancing, and providing general lawn care. Green Acres has been serving the people of Oregon since 1992 and has grown to over one hundred employees and over five thousand satisfied customers. Their mission is to provide an unequaled landscape solution and value to each client while always respecting and protecting the environment. Call 503-399-8066 or visit www.GreenAcresLandscapeInc.com for more information.
