Hamutal Yitzhak - CEO of Else Nutrition honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Israel's Else Nutrition, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Innovation is the lifeblood of Else Nutrition. We are constantly looking for the ‘something’ else that customer and the market are wanting.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Hamutal Yitzhak is a successful serial entrepreneur and inventor, with a series of global patents and innovations under her name, coupled with a portfolio of novel innovative foods that are nutritious, nourishing and preventive. Hamutal has dedicated most of her professional life to infant & child nutrition, and in recent years has relentlessly focused on the mission of making healthier cleaner foods accessible and available to everyone. In the last few years, Hamutal has been a trail blazer in this industry and has challenged the global infant formula industry by developing and producing natural clean foods, focusing on the transparency of ingredients and manufacturing processes to provide the cleanest and healthiest products possible. In addition to bringing about paradigm-shifting change to the infant nutrition sector on a global scale, the advancement has also stemmed from placing new thinking and emphasis on early childhood nutrition – merging the sciences of both infant nutrition and alternative health food.
Hamutal is currently the Chairwoman, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, (TSXV: BABY), (OTC: BABYF) which developed “Else” – the first 100% plant-based, globally patented dairy-free and soy-free baby nutrition, providing the first-ever viable alternative to traditional infant nutrition based on cow's milk and soy - which have been the standard for over 100 years. Else Nutrition was recently recognized by the TSX, a 2021 Venture 50TM Company, for best performance.
Nearly 13 years ago Hamutal Co-founded “HEART” vegan baby snacks, changing the face of the Israeli baby food industry, developing, and producing a series of 100% plant based, clean and healthy baby food snacks, which later became Israel's leading brand in the baby snacks category. Prior to that, Hamutal held various senior management positions within global healthcare companies, specializing in infant and child nutrition, including the Head of Infant Nutrition at Abbott Laboratories, Israel. She also spearheaded the campaign against BPA in Israel, one of the first countries to recognize the dangerous substance, and increased public awareness of the use of BPA in baby bottles in the early 2000’s, offering consumers the first safe alternative, a step that drove many other western countries around the globe at a later stage, to follow the same pathway, until banning BPA from baby products became a global consensus. Hamutal holds a BSc with honors in Psychology and General Science and MBA from Tel Aviv University (TAU). She lives in Tel Aviv, married and is a mother of 4.
Commenting on Innovation at Else Nutrition, Hamutal Yitzhak had this to say: "Innovation is the lifeblood of Else Nutrition. We are constantly looking for the ‘something’ else that customer and the market are wanting. We have created a breast milk analogue from an innovative combination of 3 plants using a disruptive, beyond organic, food processing which is the most sustainable, all natural, and cleanest in the industry. We are changing the way formula and nutrition are made, by keeping the sources of protein and fats - in our case, whole food plants, intact, changing just their texture and not their chemical structure (as traditionally done in every other formula in our industry)."
About Else Nutrition
The rise of plant-based nutrition is promising; yet our babies and kids have the most limited options. We started Else because we believe that babies and children deserve a real alternative to dairy-based nutrition. After 120 years of little change to the baby formula category, a clean, plant-based alternative is long overdue. And now, we have one. Led by industry veterans, scientists, nutritionists, and parents, our team has created a real alternative to dairy-based formula that uses 92% whole-food ingredients and the cleanest, most natural production process to date. Why the focus on production? Less processed ingredients offer more of the nutritional value we gain from real, whole foods – all while minimizing environmental impact. By not altering the chemistry of our core plant ingredients, we preserve more of the goodness that nature intended. Dairy and soy have always been the industry standard. Now, there’s something else – a dairy-free, soy-free, clean-label alternative for 12 months and older. What we make is real nutrition for little ones, providing a real choice for their parents. We hope you’ll join us on the else journey. www.elsenutrition.com
