FW: St. Albans // Larceny

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: April 14 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitney Rd. in Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:   Edward Jacobson                                           

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher

 

VICTIM: Heather Monty

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April, 14 2021, Vermont State Police received a call from Edward Jacobson indicating that he found a trailer on a piece of land in Bakersfield. Jacobson placed the trailer on Facebook Marketplace and the original owner, Heather Monty found the trailer from the general location linked in the post on Facebook and then took possession of the trailer back. Jacobson was cited on May 8, 2021 to appear in Franklin County Superior Court initially on June 21, 2021 to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  June 21, 2021            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

