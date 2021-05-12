FW: St. Albans // Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: April 14 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitney Rd. in Bakersfield
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Edward Jacobson
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher
VICTIM: Heather Monty
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April, 14 2021, Vermont State Police received a call from Edward Jacobson indicating that he found a trailer on a piece of land in Bakersfield. Jacobson placed the trailer on Facebook Marketplace and the original owner, Heather Monty found the trailer from the general location linked in the post on Facebook and then took possession of the trailer back. Jacobson was cited on May 8, 2021 to appear in Franklin County Superior Court initially on June 21, 2021 to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.