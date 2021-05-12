Julie Cane - CEO of Democracy Investments honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Julie Cane - CEO of the USA's Democracy Investments, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Our goal is to decrease the cost of capital for democracies which can correlate to increased economic growth, and the reverse for authoritarian states.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Cane, CEO of Democracy Investments has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
About Democracy Investments
Democracy can be funded, with simple financial products. Our first product offering is an ETF, which are known for being low cost, tax efficient, liquid and as easy to trade as a stock. Instead of passively investing in authoritarians, the ETF tracks a new index leveraging the Economist’s Democracy Index, enabling it to invest more in democracies and less in authoritarians. www.democracyinvestments.com
Julie Cane is the CEO and co-founder of Democracy Investments, a new asset manager focused on promoting democracy and influencing capital flows in financial markets. The Democracy Investments International Index is the first to re-weight an international equity index towards democracies and away from authoritarians, which is achieved by leveraging their exclusive license of the Economist's Democracy Index for financial products globally.
According to Julie Cane, “Our goal is to decrease the cost of capital for democracies which can correlate to increased economic growth, and the reverse for authoritarian states. Additionally, by making investment proportional to democracy scores and never dropping investment in a nation to zero, we hope to create a market-based incentive for democratic reforms. Over time, Democracy Investments aims to influence capital flows in such a way that will encourage ALL countries to improve their democracy scores.”
Julie Cane’s 20+ year background in financial services includes developing market leading innovations at Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab Advisor Services, SEI Investments and Autodesk Ventures. While at Wells Fargo, Julie developed the Wells Fargo Private Bank’s first high net worth and segmentation strategies resulting in more than a 100% increase in the division’s profits during the next three years. At SEI Investments, she launched and marketed eleven new mutual funds and led the conversion of $500 million in common trust funds to private-label public mutual funds.
Julie began her career as a U.S. Naval Aviator flying the SH-3 Sea King helicopter conducting combat search and rescue training missions and torpedo recovery in San Diego and the Philippines. She currently serves as a Captain in the California State Guard supporting the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field. Julie holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA. Julie resides in the San Francisco Bay Area and enjoys running, biking and skiing.
"Innovation is foundational to our company and culture. We have created the first ETF that is both market capitalization AND democracy weighted. It tilts a market capitalization portfolio away from authoritarian regimes and toward more democratic ones. Our transparent and objective third-party standard, the Economist’s Democracy Index, performs these tilts in a systematic fashion. This allows investors to better align with their values of democracy, as well as providing market-based incentives for democratic reforms. Our portfolio construction is also innovative. Instead of holding every 2,500+ security in the Index, we track with the same exposure using regional and country ETFs. This novel approach significantly lowers custody costs until we scale to $100M in AUM or more. This innovation allows us to keep our costs down and our fees competitive, to the benefit of our customers. We plan to continue to innovate by developing other products with different geographic coverage, sector focus, as well as fixed income."
