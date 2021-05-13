Liongard Announces Launch of Liongard Essentials
Liongard’s new, streamlined product provides MSPs with Unified Visibility across all of their customers, regardless of their business model
And our new Essentials add-on helps MSPs create that more customized offering for customers who may not need full-service management but still want to offer that value of unified visibility.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Liongard, a Managed Services Provider (MSP) automation platform, announced the launch of their newest product offering: Liongard Essentials.
— Joe Alapat, Co-Founder and CEO of Liongard
Liongard Essentials is a streamlined version of Liongard Core, built to help MSPs manage their lower tier managed services customers. Designed to help MSPs with key offerings like Microsoft 365 license management, domain and TLS/SSL monitoring and more, Essentials enables MSPs to standardize processes, and their techs’ tool stack, saving time and increasing efficiency.
Essentials includes five Inspectors: Microsoft 365, Internet Domain, TLS/SSL, Identity Monitoring and Google Workspace (previously known as G Suite). Partners can have up to 10 of these Inspectors active per customer environment. All of the other benefits of Liongard are built-in, including: SSO, Metrics and Reporting, 12 months of history, change detection, Actionable Alerts, Integrations and more!
Plus, Liongard’s newest offering also brings opportunity. Essentials provides MSPs with data to help them better understand their customers’ needs, empowering them to offer additional services or even upgrade their customers to a higher tier of service.
“When I was running my own MSP, we were always focused on improving and tailoring our service offering to fit the unique needs of our partners,” says Liongard CEO and co-founder Joe Alapat. “What you’re looking for is that Goldilocks fit, right? Where you can provide a just-right service level for every customer, regardless of their need. And our new Essentials add-on helps MSPs create that more customized offering for customers who may not need full-service management but still want to offer that value of unified visibility.”
To learn more about Liongard Essentials please request a demo or reach out to your Account Manager.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
Andie Rice-Tanner
Liongard
+1 7275040617
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn